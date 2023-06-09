New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Down 2.9%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.
About New Commerce Split Fund
New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.
