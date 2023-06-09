Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Buys $171,600.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVRO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 638,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $810.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,262.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nevro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1,554.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

