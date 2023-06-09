NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) & Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Head to Head Analysis

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -114.12% -82.14% Pyxis Oncology N/A -60.85% -50.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.78 million ($0.75) -0.25 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($3.22) -0.92

Pyxis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuBase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pyxis Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,625.39%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.38%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

