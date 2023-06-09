Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $635.46 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Neo has a total market cap of $635.46 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $9.01 or 0.00034097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

