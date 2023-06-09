Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 843,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

