Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.43. 1,605,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

