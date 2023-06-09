Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $724,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.9 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

