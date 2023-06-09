Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,556 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 792,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,751. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

