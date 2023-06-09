Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.54.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

