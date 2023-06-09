Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $539,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,457,559 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average of $312.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

