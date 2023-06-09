Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $485,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,694. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

