Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $722,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.04. 2,073,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The stock has a market cap of $423.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

