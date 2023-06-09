Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $644,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

