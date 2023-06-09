Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 700.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,166,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,159,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

