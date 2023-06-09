Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 21,743 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 3,547.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $6,134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,189,314 shares of company stock worth $546,603,243 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

