Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 63,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

