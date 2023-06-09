National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $30.30 on Monday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

In related news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 6,166 shares of company stock valued at $191,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

