MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49. 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.