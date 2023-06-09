MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €217.00 ($233.33) and last traded at €217.90 ($234.30). Approximately 97,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €219.70 ($236.24).

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €230.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €221.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

