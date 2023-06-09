MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Trading 4.6% Higher

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.73 and last traded at $154.73. 171,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 116,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -906.76 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,105.88%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,565 shares of company stock worth $2,241,375. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.