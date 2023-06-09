MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.77

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.77 and last traded at $146.95, with a volume of 66259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $148,660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

