Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 248192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday.
Mothercare Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £31.01 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.09.
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
