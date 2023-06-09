Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 248192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £31.01 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.09.

Insider Transactions at Mothercare

Mothercare Company Profile

In other news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte bought 568,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($63,615.59). Company insiders own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.