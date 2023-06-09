Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.71. 241,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,209. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

