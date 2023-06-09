Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $9.64 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 203,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

