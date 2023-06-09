Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,982 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 141,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,453. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

