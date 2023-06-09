Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153,297 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 2,773,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,181. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.