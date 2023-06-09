Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.37. 73,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average is $238.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

