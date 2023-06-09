Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.41. 223,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

