Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.84 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

PRU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 370,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 942.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

