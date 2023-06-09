Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.91 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

