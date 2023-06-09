Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.79 Million in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $858,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,065. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.