Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.72 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,788. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

