Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.38 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 139,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

