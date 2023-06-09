Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,599 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. 346,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,467. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

