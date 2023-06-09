Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,244 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,413. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

