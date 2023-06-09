Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,294. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

