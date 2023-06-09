Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 362,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

