Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

