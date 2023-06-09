Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 60,591 shares trading hands.

Molecular Templates Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading

