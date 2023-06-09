Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 60,591 shares trading hands.
Molecular Templates Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
