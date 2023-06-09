Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells $459,633.15 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

