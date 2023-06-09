Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 2.3%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). 213,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 905,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Mkango Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a PE ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

