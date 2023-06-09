Mizuho Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $94.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

