Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.32

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

