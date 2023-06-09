Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.91. Mission Produce shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 100,667 shares traded.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $972.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
