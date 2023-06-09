Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

AVO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 166,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 over the last three months. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mission Produce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

