Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.