Michael D. Robinson Sells 4,159 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

VSTO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 125,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

