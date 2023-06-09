MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 3.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $803,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 3,457,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

