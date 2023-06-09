Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.62 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $77.62 million and approximately $132.52 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004358 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

