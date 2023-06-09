Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Up 6.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 170,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 60,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

